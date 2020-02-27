MenuSearch

Beat the scammers

Beat the scammers

By Mary McDougall

It’s just over a month to the Individual Savings Account (Isa) deadline, so you search the internet to see what the best available rates are. Google flags up a regulated company at the top of its search list offering returns of 6.5 to 8 per cent. You register your interest and a charming salesperson calls you, explaining how they make returns by lending to small and medium-sized companies. Finding paltry rates elsewhere, you decide to invest and less than a year later you find out the company has had its assets frozen and is subject to a criminal investigation.

