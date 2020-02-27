Reckitt Benckiser suffers £5bn impairment

Reckitt Benckiser (RB.), the maker of household brands such as Dettol and Nurofen, took a £5bn goodwill charge linked to its acquisition of Mead Johnson in 2017. The charge, combined with a £1.1bn settlement in an investigation into the alleged conduct of its former Indivior business, swung the group to a net loss of £3.7bn for the year.

