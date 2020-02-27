MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Reckitt Benckiser suffers £5bn impairment

Reckitt Benckiser suffers £5bn impairment

By Mark Robinson

Reckitt Benckiser (RB.), the maker of household brands such as Dettol and Nurofen, took a £5bn goodwill charge linked to its acquisition of Mead Johnson in 2017. The charge, combined with a £1.1bn settlement in an investigation into the alleged conduct of its former Indivior business, swung the group to a net loss of £3.7bn for the year. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  1. Reckitt Benckiser disappoints in the third quarter

  2. Britain's new bosses

  3. Reckitt Benckiser lowers sales growth target

Most read today

  1. Half Year Results 

    Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aston Martin, NMC Health, WPP & more

  3. Company News 

    NMC sacks CEO, confirms major balance sheet issues

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Japanese lady gets coronavirus again

  5. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus fall-out tests investors' nerves

More on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Rentokil's momentum continues

The pest control group saw its highest organic revenue growth for 15 years

Rentokil's momentum continues
BUY

Full Year Results 

BATS’ restructuring “largely complete”

BATS’ restructuring “largely complete”

Full Year Results 

Standard Chartered guides down

Standard Chartered guides down

Full Year Results 

Vistry beats forecasts after margin gains

Vistry beats forecasts after margin gains

Full Year Results 

Hikma signs US deal

Hikma signs US deal

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Rentokil's momentum continues

The pest control group saw its highest organic revenue growth for 15 years

Rentokil's momentum continues
BUY

Tip Updates 

Evraz has a 2019 to forget

Evraz has a 2019 to forget
SELL

Half Year Results 

Genus sees swine fever boost

Genus sees swine fever boost

Full Year Results 

BATS’ restructuring “largely complete”

BATS’ restructuring “largely complete”

Full Year Results 

Standard Chartered guides down

Standard Chartered guides down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now