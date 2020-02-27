MenuSearch

Vistry beats forecasts after margin gains

By Emma Powell

Vistry (VTY) - formerly Bovis Homes - has established a solid operating base to integrate the Linden Homes and partnerships divisions it acquired from Galliford Try (GFRD) at the start of the year, reporting a pre-tax profit ahead of consensus expectations for 2019. Efforts to improve building cost efficiency resulted in a 2 per cent reduction in construction costs per square foot, which offset the inflation impacting the wider housebuilding market and flat sales prices and resulted in a 60 basis-point improvement in the operating margin to 17 per cent.

