Full Year Results 

Hastings cuts dividends as claims inflation bites

Hastings cuts dividends as claims inflation bites

By Emma Powell

Hastings' (HSTG) final dividend was cut by more than a third for 2019 after the motor and home insurer’s loss ratio rose to 82.6 per cent, above a target range of 75-79 per cent. Management blamed rises in repair and third-party credit hire costs, which elevated claims inflation, as well as a small number of large bodily injury losses.

