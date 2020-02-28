Hastings cuts dividends as claims inflation bites

Hastings' (HSTG) final dividend was cut by more than a third for 2019 after the motor and home insurer’s loss ratio rose to 82.6 per cent, above a target range of 75-79 per cent. Management blamed rises in repair and third-party credit hire costs, which elevated claims inflation, as well as a small number of large bodily injury losses.

