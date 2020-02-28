LSE’s data deal on track

In a world where supply chains everywhere are suddenly under threat, a long-term bet on highly sought-after and dematerialised products looks canny. Thankfully for investors in London Stock Exchange (LSE), the group’s big play on this theme – the $27bn (£21bn) acquisition of financial data group Refinitiv – is already well-progressed.

