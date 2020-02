PPHE Hotel (PPHE) posted a resilient set of results for 2019, with like-for-like revenue up by 5 per cent. The company’s recent real estate investment programme, worth upwards of £100m, has toughened up its portfolio as the industry faces a cyclical downturn.

