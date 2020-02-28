MenuSearch

Vesuvius blows on weak markets

By Alex Janiaud

Vesuvius (VSVS) attributed the 4.9 per cent decline in its revenue to a collapse in its two main end markets, steel and foundry. But the molten metal engineer managed to limit its profit decline through an acceleration of its restructuring programme, which yielded £16.4m in recurring savings. Vesuvius shut eight plants in 2019 without cutting its overall production capacity, although some delays in foundry and advanced restructuring projects will see £1.2m in benefits recovered in 2020 instead.

Results 

Weir readies oil and gas exit

The engineering group carried out a significant write down of its North American oil and gas business

Weir readies oil and gas exit

Results 

Rio Tinto makes 2030, 2050 emissions pledges

Rio Tinto makes 2030, 2050 emissions pledges

Results 

BAE Systems trumps cash-flow expectations

BAE Systems trumps cash-flow expectations

Results 

New BHP boss wants miner to go up a gear

New BHP boss wants miner to go up a gear

Results 

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Glencore scopes out return to profit

