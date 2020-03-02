MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Hiscox profits blunted by catastrophes

Hiscox profits blunted by catastrophes

By Emma Powell

Claims inflation within the US retail market and the impact of large catastrophe events caused pre-tax profits for Hiscox (HSX) to decline by more than half last year. The insurer reserved $165m (£127m) for Hurricane Dorian and Japanese Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, pushing the combined ratio - calculated as claims costs as a proportion of premium income - up to almost 106 per cent. 

