Hiscox profits blunted by catastrophes

Claims inflation within the US retail market and the impact of large catastrophe events caused pre-tax profits for Hiscox (HSX) to decline by more than half last year. The insurer reserved $165m (£127m) for Hurricane Dorian and Japanese Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, pushing the combined ratio - calculated as claims costs as a proportion of premium income - up to almost 106 per cent.

