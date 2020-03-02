News & Tips: Johnson Service, Investec, NMC Health & more

Shares in London bounced back hard on the open but the revival has lost a little impetus. Our new Trader writer Neil Wilson says: You've got to stimulate to accumulate: after the worst week since the great financial crisis, stock markets have rebounded on Monday on hopes of some kind of permanent never-ending stimulus. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan have signalled a strong policy response with emergency statements, whilst Italy will inject €3.6bn into the economy to deal with the virus outbreak. Out the door this morning the Bank of England has joined them to say they will take all steps to protect stability.

Markets are now pricing in a 100 per cent chance the Fed will slash rates by 50bps later this month, and increasingly market indications suggest the ECB will also trim rates by 0.1 per cent in April. Market pricing indicates a two-thirds chance that Andrew Bailey will use his first meeting as Bank of England boss to cut rates to 0.5 per cent on March 26th.

For Neil's full market round up click here.