MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Craneware sees new sales boost

Craneware sees new sales boost

By Harriet Clarfelt

Craneware (CRW.L) – a provider of 'value cycle' software to US healthcare providers – delivered decent numbers for the half year to December, with revenues broadly flat and a 10 per cent uptick in adjusted cash profits to $12.7m (£9.77m). Arguably the more interesting figures were those that haven’t yet fed into financial performance. New sales were up by more than 30 per cent, and 90 per cent of these constituted “expansion sales” to existing customers such as product cross-sells. The group’s new cloud-based Trisus products accounted for about a tenth of new sales, up from 6 per cent a year earlier.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Craneware Plc

  1. Craneware stymied by product launches

  2. Craneware plunges on lower sales

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Staying calm and carrying on

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aggreko, Robert Walters, Ashtead & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    3 reasons crashing markets mess with your mind

  4. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Coronavirus a wake-up call for investors

    Alpha

  5. Coronavirus 

    Covid-19: the end of globalisation is nigh

More on Craneware Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Genus sees swine fever boost

The animal genetics specialist is capitalising on China's restocking of its pig herds

Genus sees swine fever boost

Half Year Results 

Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

Half Year Results 

Capex commitments ease for Finsbury Foods

Capex commitments ease for Finsbury Foods

Half Year Results 

Dechra's non-pandemic supply issues

Dechra's non-pandemic supply issues

Half Year Results 

Hays faces a cocktail of challenges

Hays faces a cocktail of challenges

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Ashtead remains on track

Despite coronavirus fears gripping the markets, the equipment rental group is guiding to full-year results in line with expectations

Ashtead remains on track
BUY

Full Year Results 

Greggs dividend rockets

Greggs dividend rockets

Tip Updates 

Intertek braces for 2020 impact

Intertek braces for 2020 impact
BUY

Full Year Results 

Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

Tip Updates 

Huntsworth attracts £400m takeover offer

Huntsworth attracts £400m takeover offer
AWAIT DOCUMENTS

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now