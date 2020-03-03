Craneware sees new sales boost

Craneware (CRW.L) – a provider of 'value cycle' software to US healthcare providers – delivered decent numbers for the half year to December, with revenues broadly flat and a 10 per cent uptick in adjusted cash profits to $12.7m (£9.77m). Arguably the more interesting figures were those that haven’t yet fed into financial performance. New sales were up by more than 30 per cent, and 90 per cent of these constituted “expansion sales” to existing customers such as product cross-sells. The group’s new cloud-based Trisus products accounted for about a tenth of new sales, up from 6 per cent a year earlier.

