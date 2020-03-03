Greggs dividend rockets

Greggs (GRG) posted a record performance in 2019, with like-for-like sales at company-managed premises up 9.2 per cent against a strong prior-year performance. The food-to-go company updated its profit guidance several times over the course of 2019 and now has boosted its dividend by more than a quarter, to 44.9p a share. The baker is throwing off cash, so it has significantly increased share-based payments, while allocating £49.6m in repayments on lease liabilities.

