MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Greggs dividend rockets

Greggs dividend rockets

By Lauren Almeida

Greggs (GRG) posted a record performance in 2019, with like-for-like sales at company-managed premises up 9.2 per cent against a strong prior-year performance. The food-to-go company updated its profit guidance several times over the course of 2019 and now has boosted its dividend by more than a quarter, to 44.9p a share. The baker is throwing off cash, so it has significantly increased share-based payments, while allocating £49.6m in repayments on lease liabilities.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Greggs Plc

  1. Greggs improves profit guidance, but tougher times await

  2. Greggs upgrades profits

  3. Greggs chief trims his holding

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Staying calm and carrying on

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aggreko, Robert Walters, Ashtead & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    3 reasons crashing markets mess with your mind

  4. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Coronavirus a wake-up call for investors

    Alpha

  5. Coronavirus 

    Covid-19: the end of globalisation is nigh

More on Greggs Plc

Tip Updates 

Greggs improves profit guidance, but tougher times await

Management has warned of increased cost pressures in 2020

Greggs improves profit guidance, but tougher times await
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Greggs upgrades profits

Greggs upgrades profits
BUY

Directors Deals 

Greggs chief trims his holding

Greggs chief trims his holding

Tip Updates 

Greggs profits jump but slowdown looms

Greggs profits jump but slowdown looms
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Greggs on a roll

Greggs on a roll
BUY

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

The insurer has improved its underwriting discipline

Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

Full Year Results 

Hiscox profits blunted by catastrophes

Hiscox profits blunted by catastrophes

Full Year Results 

RSA improves underwriting performance

RSA improves underwriting performance

Full Year Results 

Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

Vitec to take hit from coronavirus

Full Year Results 

Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

Playtech issues profit warning on COVID-19

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Ashtead remains on track

Despite coronavirus fears gripping the markets, the equipment rental group is guiding to full-year results in line with expectations

Ashtead remains on track
BUY

Half Year Results 

Craneware sees new sales boost

Craneware sees new sales boost

Tip Updates 

Intertek braces for 2020 impact

Intertek braces for 2020 impact
BUY

Full Year Results 

Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

Direct Line announces £150m share buyback

Tip Updates 

Huntsworth attracts £400m takeover offer

Huntsworth attracts £400m takeover offer
AWAIT DOCUMENTS

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now