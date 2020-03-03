MenuSearch

News & Tips: Aggreko, Robert Walters, Ashtead & more

By Graeme Davies

After a bounce in New York overnight, the expectation of central bank intervention has further boosted investor confidence in London with all major indices rising strongly and holding gains mid-morning. Our new Trader writer Neil Wilson says, 'a G7 call of finance ministers and central bankers at 12:00 GMT today is the focal point for markets, after stocks came back to life on hopes for a coordinated international response to the economic impact of the coronavirus. US stocks roared higher, with a 5 per cent gain for the Dow and 4.6 per cent rally in the S&P 500 that was its best day in 14 months. Volatility is back, let's all rejoice...the prospect of stimulus from the Fed, ECB, BoJ, Bank of England et al is helping to provide a degree of comfort to bruised and battered markets. Whilst no one thinks central banks can solve the crisis, they can make it easier for indebted companies to weather the storm, and prevent a tightening of financial conditions. Slashing rates also makes equities relatively more attractive than bonds'. For Neil's full market round up, click here

