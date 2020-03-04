His Lordship sells as Ocado evolves

By all accounts, or at least anecdotal ones, we’ve become a nation of ‘preppers’. Log-in to an online grocer and the virtual shelves will be virtually empty, as panicked shoppers load-up on Heinz baked beans in expectation of the first horseman of the apocalypse. Well, that’s what the newspapers would have us believe.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis