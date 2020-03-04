MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

His Lordship sells as Ocado evolves

His Lordship sells as Ocado evolves

By Mark Robinson

By all accounts, or at least anecdotal ones, we’ve become a nation of ‘preppers’. Log-in to an online grocer and the virtual shelves will be virtually empty, as panicked shoppers load-up on Heinz baked beans in expectation of the first horseman of the apocalypse. Well, that’s what the newspapers would have us believe.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Ocado Group Plc

  1. Ocado grows, but so do losses

  2. Ocado issues debt to fund business shift

  3. Ocado director makes £10m sale

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Legal & General, TT Electronics, Intu & more

  2. The Trader 

    Fevertree: fizzing up for another move?

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Staying calm and carrying on

  4. Company News 

    Sirius shareholders back Anglo takeover

  5. Coronavirus 

    Covid-19: the end of globalisation is nigh

More on Ocado Group Plc

Full Year Results 

Ocado grows, but so do losses

The group has been signing up international clients for its solutions business

Ocado grows, but so do losses

Company News 

Ocado issues debt to fund business shift

Ocado issues debt to fund business shift

Directors Deals 

Ocado director makes £10m sale

Ocado director makes £10m sale

Half Year Results 

Ocado shifts to solutions

Ocado shifts to solutions

Directors Deals 

Ocado chairman unloads more than a third of his stake

Ocado chairman unloads more than a third of his stake

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Directors buy into Redde Northgate tie-up

Northgate and Redde merged in February, but it remains to be seen how the new group will fare

Directors buy into Redde Northgate tie-up

Directors Deals 

Greencore CEO sells down

Greencore CEO sells down

Directors Deals 

Kingspan CFO disposal after stellar run

Kingspan CFO disposal after stellar run

Directors Deals 

Barratt Developments executive sells down

Barratt Developments executive sells down

Directors Deals 

Gateley directors and employees cash in

Gateley directors and employees cash in

More from Shares

Coronavirus 

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Lock-downs and quarantine are a hard sell for tour operators

Holiday fever with the coronavirus

Full Year Results 

Goco builds Autosave customers

Goco builds Autosave customers

Full Year Results 

Elementis admits disappointing year

Elementis admits disappointing year

Tip Updates 

TT Electronics builds defences

TT Electronics builds defences
BUY

Full Year Results 

Devro falls flat

Devro falls flat

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now