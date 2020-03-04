Holiday fever with the coronavirus

The main full-year reporting season is in full swing and every day more and more companies are warning about the negative impact of the coronavirus on trading, export volumes and supply chains. Outside of China it’s perhaps difficult to square the threat of economic damage with the clinical reality, but that could change rapidly.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe