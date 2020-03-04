News & Tips: Legal & General, TT Electronics, Intu & more

Shares in London have ticked upwards in morning trading despite the sell off in the US overnight. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'The Dow Jones fell nearly 800 points, handing back much of Monday’s record rally. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell by close to 3 per cent on the day. Stocks had initially jumped on news of the cut, but a press conference in which Fed chair Jay Powell indicated limited appetite to ‘do whatever it takes’ left the market hanging. Earlier in the day the G7 had issued exactly the kind of underwhelming statement that we’d anticipated. But the Fed at least was decisive and to be fair, it delivered its message well ahead of the cut announcement- it was the expectation of action that drove Monday’s rally

The FTSE 100 was in a narrow range on the open on Wednesday around 6725, posting very modest gains amid a broadly flat session on the continent as European markets continue to prefer to wait for the US for direction.'

