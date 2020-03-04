Senior previews tough year ahead

Aerospace and industrial equipment manufacturer Senior (SNR) had already warned that the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jet would hit earnings in 2019. The group makes components for companies in the Max’s supply chain and Boeing cut its monthly build rate from 52 planes to 42 in April. Senior’s adjusted operating profit dropped 6 per cent at constant currencies to £89m, with a 0.5 percentage point contraction in the margin to 8 per cent.

