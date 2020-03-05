Domino's sales growth slows

Domino’s Pizza’s (DOM) sales growth slowed in the UK and Ireland to 4.8 per cent in 2019 from 7 per cent the year prior. Pre-tax profits tumbled as the company exited its overseas businesses over the course of the year - hardly surprising given losses from discontinued operations amounted to £56.5m.

