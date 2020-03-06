MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Admiral ups reserve releases

Admiral ups reserve releases

By Emma Powell

A prudent approach to setting reserves meant Admiral (ADM) was able to release a higher-than-expected level of capital set aside for UK motor claims in 2019, boosting pre-tax profits to a record £523m. That was helped by the “unclogging” of some large claims after the Ogden rate - used to calculate compensation to accident victims - was set in July.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Full Year Results

  1. Spire haunted by clinical issues

  2. ITV advertising hit by outbreak

  3. Domino's sales growth slows

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    Buy the dip? Investment trust bargains

    Alpha

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aviva, Kier, Melrose & more

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

  4. Isas 

    10 investment trusts for your Isa 2020

  5. Coronavirus 

    What to do in a sell-off

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Spire haunted by clinical issues

The private hospital group is earnings positive, but malpractice issues linger

Spire haunted by clinical issues

Full Year Results 

ITV advertising hit by outbreak

ITV advertising hit by outbreak

Full Year Results 

Domino's sales growth slows

Domino's sales growth slows

Full Year Results 

Headlam moves further into commercial market

Headlam moves further into commercial market

Full Year Results 

GVC feels pain following triennial review

GVC feels pain following triennial review

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Capita nosedives on turnaround setback

The outsourcer says that its transformation is taking longer and costing more than originally planned

Capita nosedives on turnaround setback
SELL

Full Year Results 

Spire haunted by clinical issues

Spire haunted by clinical issues

Company News 

Amigo descends into conflict

Amigo descends into conflict

Results 

Premier held back by acquisition fight

Premier held back by acquisition fight

Full Year Results 

ITV advertising hit by outbreak

ITV advertising hit by outbreak

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now