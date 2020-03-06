Admiral ups reserve releases

A prudent approach to setting reserves meant Admiral (ADM) was able to release a higher-than-expected level of capital set aside for UK motor claims in 2019, boosting pre-tax profits to a record £523m. That was helped by the “unclogging” of some large claims after the Ogden rate - used to calculate compensation to accident victims - was set in July.

