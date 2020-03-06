ITV advertising hit by outbreak

Shares in ITV (ITV) took a dive after the group warned that advertising revenues would be down by a tenth in April, with travel companies postponing marketing spend because of coronavirus. The group said that it is “too difficult to assess” the longer-term effects of the outbreak.

