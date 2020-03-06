News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

London's indices were bathed in red again this morning as shares look set to end a tumultuous week with another sharp sell off. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Today, risk assets are offered across the board, havens bid. Asian equity markets slumped as the sell-off rolled over from the US session, with all major indices declining over 3 per cent after Wall Street endured another wild ride. Bonds are ruling this one - the complete capitulation in yields is forcing equities lower again. The FTSE 100 is lower by 1.7 per cent on the open on Friday to trade under 6,600, with the Dax sub 11,700.'

