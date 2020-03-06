MenuSearch

News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

By Graeme Davies

London's indices were bathed in red again this morning as shares look set to end a tumultuous week with another sharp sell off. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Today, risk assets are offered across the board, havens bid. Asian equity markets slumped as the sell-off rolled over from the US session, with all major indices declining over 3 per cent after Wall Street endured another wild ride. Bonds are ruling this one - the complete capitulation in yields is forcing equities lower again. The FTSE 100 is lower by 1.7 per cent on the open on Friday to trade under 6,600, with the Dax sub 11,700.'

For Neil's full round up click here. 

 

And for our latest Companies & Markets podcast, in which Neil and editor John Hughman assess the market moves this week, click here.

