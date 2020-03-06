Spire haunted by clinical issues

Spire Healthcare (SPI) revealed flat adjusted operating profit on the prior year, a reflection of a 60 basis point reduction in the gross margin. Yet the financials take a backseat to the rehabilitation of the group’s clinical reputation – or at least, its attempts to do so.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis