Abcam’s growth ambitions squeeze margins

Abcam (ABC) produces, distributes and sells protein research tools such as antibodies to the life sciences market. Following January’s trading update, there were few surprises in the group’s half-year sales figures. The six months to 31 December saw catalogue revenue – which accounts for 95 per cent of total sales – rise by 9.1 per cent on a constant-currency basis to £131m, with 14 per cent growth from in-house products at the top end of the 12-15 per cent target range.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis