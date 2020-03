Amid the tumbling energy company share prices caused by the oil price crash, Diversified Gas & Oil (DGOC) falling 7 per cent comes across as a win. The US-based gas producer’s portfolio is gas-heavy, and the major sell-off came on the same day as its 2019 results.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe