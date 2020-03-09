Network International cites Saudi progress

It is no secret that global travel is taking a massive hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Spending patterns are also being disrupted. Thus, while Network International (NETW) benefits from geographical diversification, the group – which provides payment services across the Middle East and Africa – has still endured a fall in client transaction volumes in recent weeks.

