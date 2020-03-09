MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Prudential, Tesco, oil shares smashed & more

News & Tips: Prudential, Tesco, oil shares smashed & more

By Graeme Davies

It was carnage at the open in London this morning as the FTSE100 opened up more than 8 per cent down and other indices followed suit after an oil price shock overnight as Saudi Arabia's entente with Russia collapsed. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'This will be remembered as Black Monday. If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. The blood really is running in the streets, it’s utter carnage out there.

They don’t do limit down in oil…Oil prices collapsed 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with offers of steep discounts to their crude exports in the wake of OPEC+ failing to agree to cutting output. I make that the biggest daily fall ever, and the first 20 per cent fall since the Gulf War. WTI crude futures suffering losses of more than 31 per cent to trade below $28 and Brent crude plunged to trade under $32, but we have seen both turn a tad higher this morning.' For Neil's full market round up, click here. 

Oil stocks took the brunt of the early falls with both BP and Royal Dutch Shell falling 18 per cent early on. Read Alex Hamer's latest analysis of the fallout. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

  2. News & Tips: Aviva, Kier, Melrose & more

  3. News & Tips: Legal & General, TT Electronics, Intu & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  2. Coronavirus 

    What to do in a sell-off

  3. The Trader 

    Black Monday: FTSE tumbles 8 per cent, Oil crashes 30 per cent, E-mini S&P limit down

  4. Coronavirus 

    3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes

  5. Company News 

    Oil stocks punished on Saudi/Russia impasse

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

Equities have resumed their lurch southwards

News & Tips: Aviva, Amigo Loans & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Aviva, Kier, Melrose & more

News & Tips: Aviva, Kier, Melrose & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Legal & General, TT Electronics, Intu & more

News & Tips: Legal & General, TT Electronics, Intu & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Aggreko, Robert Walters, Ashtead & more

News & Tips: Aggreko, Robert Walters, Ashtead & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Johnson Service, Investec, NMC Health & more

News & Tips: Johnson Service, Investec, NMC Health & more

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Phoenix ups cash target

The life insurance consolidator expects to generate between £800 and £900m of cash this year

Phoenix ups cash target
BUY

Full Year Results 

Diversified Gas and Oil avoids Covid-19 turbulence

Diversified Gas and Oil avoids Covid-19 turbulence

Half Year Results 

Abcam’s growth ambitions squeeze margins

Abcam’s growth ambitions squeeze margins

Full Year Results 

Network International cites Saudi progress

Network International cites Saudi progress

Full Year Results 

Clarkson's broking activities provide ballast

Clarkson's broking activities provide ballast

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now