News & Tips: Prudential, Tesco, oil shares smashed & more

It was carnage at the open in London this morning as the FTSE100 opened up more than 8 per cent down and other indices followed suit after an oil price shock overnight as Saudi Arabia's entente with Russia collapsed. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'This will be remembered as Black Monday. If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. The blood really is running in the streets, it’s utter carnage out there.

They don’t do limit down in oil…Oil prices collapsed 30 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with offers of steep discounts to their crude exports in the wake of OPEC+ failing to agree to cutting output. I make that the biggest daily fall ever, and the first 20 per cent fall since the Gulf War. WTI crude futures suffering losses of more than 31 per cent to trade below $28 and Brent crude plunged to trade under $32, but we have seen both turn a tad higher this morning.' For Neil's full market round up, click here.

Oil stocks took the brunt of the early falls with both BP and Royal Dutch Shell falling 18 per cent early on. Read Alex Hamer's latest analysis of the fallout.