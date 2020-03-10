DFS maintains gross margin though sales falter

Invariably, the performance of retailers like DFS Furniture (DFS) is bound-up with the credit cycle and related levels of consumer confidence, so even though the Doncaster-based group said recent order patterns were positive, the trading outlook is now far from assured. DFS noted that overall trading in the second half has started “satisfactorily”, but it has seen a change in customer footfall in the last few days due to the coronavirus outbreak. Analysts at Peel Hunt said that sales could be down by 10 per cent for an extended period.

