MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

M&G retains lowly valuation

M&G retains lowly valuation

By Alex Newman

In its first set of results as a listed company, M&G (MNG) shrugged off a rise in pro-forma operating expenses, weaker fee-based revenues, and a jump in restructuring and one-off costs to record a post-tax profit of £1.07bn for 2019. That was up almost a third on the prior year, though the stock market reaction – as it largely has been since last year’s spin-off from Prudential – amounted to little more than a shrug.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on M&G Plc

  1. M&G shares: hasty reaction

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Coronavirus winners

  2. Stock Screens 

    8 battered Cornerstone Growth bargains

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Exploit a golden value opportunity

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: TP ICAP, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Prudential, Tesco, oil shares smashed & more

More on M&G Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Covid-19: Informa’s uninvited guest

Results for 2019 were broadly positive, with profits exceeding analysts’ expectations

Covid-19: Informa’s uninvited guest

Full Year Results 

Ultra Electronics charts steadier course

Ultra Electronics charts steadier course

Full Year Results 

Diversified Gas and Oil avoids Covid-19 turbulence

Diversified Gas and Oil avoids Covid-19 turbulence

Full Year Results 

Network International cites Saudi progress

Network International cites Saudi progress

Full Year Results 

Clarkson's broking activities provide ballast

Clarkson's broking activities provide ballast

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Team17 could win the coronavirus game

The video games developer recently announced the return of a fan favourite

Team17 could win the coronavirus game
HOLD

Tip Updates 

SLA impairs after outflows and weak market outlook

SLA impairs after outflows and weak market outlook
SELL

Tip Updates 

Learning Tech to make $32m acquisition

Learning Tech to make $32m acquisition
BUY

Tip Updates 

Menzies hits pause on dividend

Menzies hits pause on dividend
SELL

Full Year Results 

Covid-19: Informa’s uninvited guest

Covid-19: Informa’s uninvited guest

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now