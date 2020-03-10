MenuSearch

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: TP ICAP, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

News & Tips: TP ICAP, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London have begun to claw back some of their recent losses, but confidence remains brittle. The Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European stock markets looked to recover some ground early on Tuesday on hopes of a round of stimulus measures as the market tried to rally the troops after the rout of Black Monday. Investors are licking wounds and there is a stabilisation of the rout, but this looks like a short-term bounce on oversold levels, not a meaningful turn. It smells like a dead cat. The stimulus is coming, but the situation on the ground gets worse. It seems comments from Donald Trump, and overnight some emollient tones from the Japanese authorities, are helping.' For Neil's full column, click here 

