Full Year Results 

Wood Group whittles down net debt

Wood Group whittles down net debt

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Wood Group (WG.) may have seen a slight revenue dip in 2019, but like-for-like adjusted cash profits rose 5 per cent to $704m (£544m) on the back strong organic growth in ‘Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia’ and the delivery of $60m of cost synergies. Statutory earnings were boosted by a 30 per cent reduction in exceptional charges although the group is carrying a $46m provision for settlement of regulatory investigations.

