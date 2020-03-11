Breedon withstands weak construction markets

Against a backdrop of weak construction markets and a decline in new business investment, Breedon (BREE) managed to edge-up revenue by 1 per cent on a like-for-like basis last year. The building materials supplier offset a decline in sales volumes across its aggregates, asphalt, cement and ready-mix products with price increases, in response to the import inflation experienced in 2018.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe