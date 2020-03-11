MenuSearch

Budget 2020 

Budget 2020: Green shoots amid billions of road spending

By Alex Hamer

Rishi Sunak’s Budget is roads-heavy, while the government says it is ramping up spending on getting the UK to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and cutting air pollution. Alongside the £27bn roads plan, the green Budget content is more about funding technology and helping companies cut their own emissions.

