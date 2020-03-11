Budget 2020: Green shoots amid billions of road spending

Rishi Sunak’s Budget is roads-heavy, while the government says it is ramping up spending on getting the UK to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and cutting air pollution. Alongside the £27bn roads plan, the green Budget content is more about funding technology and helping companies cut their own emissions.
Budget 2020
Chancellor reverses austerity
The Chancellor announced big rises in public spending this week - but not big enough to boost economic growth by much.
Chris Dillow