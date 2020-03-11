Budget 2020: Green shoots amid billions of road spending

Rishi Sunak’s Budget is roads-heavy, while the government says it is ramping up spending on getting the UK to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and cutting air pollution. Alongside the £27bn roads plan, the green Budget content is more about funding technology and helping companies cut their own emissions.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe