Full Year Results 

G4S earnings-negative on impairment

By Mark Robinson

G4S (G4S) improved its adjusted operating margin by 46 basis points through 2019, but earnings headed into negative territory after the security group was forced to take a £291m goodwill charge relating primarily to its UK cash business. Despite the slight increase in unit profitability, there is little margin for error, so the twin challenge for the group is to reduce fixed costs and debt repayment commitments as a proportion of the top line.

