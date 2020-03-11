News & Tips: Prudential, Dignity, Lookers & more

The Bank of England's interest rate cut has made the headlines, although additional support for businesses is potentially more significant and has been welcomed by investors with UK indices rising this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'The Bank of England fired its big bazooka today with a 50bps cut to rates – this is the ‘whatever it takes’ moment. The move takes the Bank base rate back to its all-tome low at 0.25 per cent. The rate cut has come alongside a new term funding scheme for SMEs and reduction of banks’ capital buffers that the BoE reckons will be worth £290bn in extra funding. The key question is whether banks will simply lend more?' Click here for Neil's full market outlook column.

