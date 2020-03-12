Arrow Global in transition

For Arrow Global (ARW) chief executive Lee Rochford, the looming potential credit crunch facing firms and individuals across Europe is “exactly the kind of situation this company is geared to.” That’s a bullish statement for a company whose own net debt only just fell within the target range to 3.4 times trailing cash profits.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe