Equiniti weathers tough backdrop

Shares in Equiniti (EQN) tumbled in November after the group warned that adjusted cash profits for 2019 would come in towards the lower end of its £136m-142m guidance. The financial administration services group helps manage ‘corporate actions’ such as IPOs and mergers and said it was seeing lower levels of activity amid the uncertain economic and political environment.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe