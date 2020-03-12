MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Helios Towers gears up for expansion

By Lauren Almeida

Helios Towers (HTWS) listed on the London Stock Exchange last October and the telecoms company, whose operations are largely based in Africa, has seen its share price slide by almost 30 per cent so far. But this sell-off, which we can safely assume has partly been driven by coronavirus anxieties, is unjustified. Reported cases in Africa remain relatively low and besides that, mass self-isolation would heighten demand for better connectivity. 

SELL

BUY

BUY

BUY

BUY

