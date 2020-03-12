Marshalls withstands weaker UK demand

Robust demand within the public sector and commercial market last year meant Marshalls (MSLH) managed to offset flat domestic sales. The former – which accounted for more than two-thirds of sales – grew revenue by 15 per cent, or 8 per cent excluding the Edenhall acquisition.

