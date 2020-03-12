Surviving the sell-off

The worsening of the coronavirus situation and a plunging oil price has seen global stock markets take on a new level of fear this week. Stock markets hate uncertainty and levels of uncertainty are very high right now. It has triggered a wave of panic selling and has left many investors uncertain as to what to do with their portfolios. We try to put some perspective on what’s going on.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis