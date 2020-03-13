Companies & Markets Show: CORONAGEDDON

On this week's Companies & Markets Show John Hughman and Phil Oakley survey the damage Covid-19 has inflicted on global stock markets and explain why investors need to prepare themselves for the very different world it could leave behind.
