MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Funding Circle still burning cash

Funding Circle still burning cash

By Alex Newman

Amid a flurry of promises by banks and governments to support small and medium enterprises, Funding Circle (FCH) can lay claim to getting there first. Last year, a report co-authored by the peer-to-peer outfit and think tank Oxford Economics found that in 2018 alone, the platform leant £200m more than the entire UK banking system.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Funding Circle Holdings Plc

  1. Funding Circle spreads out

  2. Funding Circle loan growth slumps

  3. Funding Circle trust faces closure

Most read today

  1. Directors Deals 

    IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

  2. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

  3. The Trader 

    Greggs offers traders two bites of the pasty

  4. Mr Bearbull 

    Just sit quietly

  5. Comment 

    Hold your nerve amid the carnage

More on Funding Circle Holdings Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Bodycote pivots from old engines

The heat treatment specialist decided against paying a special dividend for 2019

Bodycote pivots from old engines

Full Year Results 

Intu asset values plummet

Intu asset values plummet

Full Year Results 

Galliford Try's margins collapse

Galliford Try's margins collapse

Full Year Results 

Helios Towers gears up for expansion

Helios Towers gears up for expansion

Full Year Results 

Arrow Global in transition

Arrow Global in transition

More from Shares

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors

There is real fear on the world’s stock markets right now, but there are rays of light.

Making sense of the chaos for long-term investors
Alpha

Tip Updates 

Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story

Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story
SELL

Results 

Go-Ahead warns on profits

Go-Ahead warns on profits

Full Year Results 

Bodycote pivots from old engines

Bodycote pivots from old engines

Company News 

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now