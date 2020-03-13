MenuSearch

Go-Ahead warns on profits

By Alex Janiaud

A mix of bad weather and profit underperformance in Go-Ahead’s (GOG) regional bus division have prompted a reduction to the transport group’s full-year profit forecasts. Rail operating profits fell to £14.7m from £17.6m, after the group’s German rail operations were affected by contractual performance penalties, the late delivery of new rolling stock and a shortage of drivers.

