Intu asset values plummet

Intu (INTU) seems to be stuck in no-man’s land. After failing to gain enough investor support for a planned rights issue, the retail landlord said that it would attempt to gain covenant waivers and continue selling assets, after revealing a dismal set of figures for 2019. The value of the group’s shopping centre portfolio dropped more than a fifth on a like-for-like basis, forcing the loan-to-value ratio up to almost 68 per cent.

