Full Year Results 

Intu asset values plummet

Intu asset values plummet

By Emma Powell

Intu (INTU) seems to be stuck in no-man’s land. After failing to gain enough investor support for a planned rights issue, the retail landlord said that it would attempt to gain covenant waivers and continue selling assets, after revealing a dismal set of figures for 2019. The value of the group’s shopping centre portfolio dropped more than a fifth on a like-for-like basis, forcing the loan-to-value ratio up to almost 68 per cent.

Intu drops planned equity raise

The retail landlord said it could breach certain covenants this year

Potential Intu investor walks away

Defensives come back

Defensive stocks did very well in 2019. This is not as surprising as it seems

Intu warns rights issue 'likely'

Do investors learn?

Momentum investing has done badly recently, which raises the possibility that investors have wised up to its great historic performance and so have eliminated it

Bodycote pivots from old engines

The heat treatment specialist decided against paying a special dividend for 2019

Galliford Try's margins collapse

Funding Circle still burning cash

Helios Towers gears up for expansion

Arrow Global in transition

