Monetary Policy 

Fed pulls out all the stops but spooks markets

By James Norrington

Cutting interest rates to a target range of 0 to 0.25 per cent and announcing a return to quantitative easing - $700bn worth of asset purchases - on Sunday evening, the United States Federal Reserve signalled it will take all steps necessary to support financial markets. The intervention outside market hours unnerved some investors, with US equity futures down and fear spread to European bourses with savage selling on Monday.

