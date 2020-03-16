Genuine value in crashing markets, spooked by the Fed, oil dip a mixed blessing & more

The US S&P 500 lost almost 12 per cent yesterday, following savage selling on European bourses earlier in the day. On to today's market developments and the FTSE 100 has been up and down as confusion and panic weighs heavily in investors for another session. James Norrington takes a look at how the Fed's latest move spooked the markets.

And in these crashing markets Algy Hall goes looking for genuine value. This stock screen did outperform the market over the past 12 months. At the time of writing this means a painful fall of 10.3 per cent in absolute terms versus 14.4 per cent from the FTSE All-Share but why take a look at six stocks that pass the screen's tests this year? Click here to read this week's column.

Meanwhile, the fall in the oil price would normally be good for western economies – it should raise our real incomes and hence spending, but these are not normal times, says Chris Dillow. Every silver lining has a cloud and as if we weren't currently faced with enough gloom, with this oil price Chris has spotted several more clouds in the horizon.