MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Genuine value in crashing markets, spooked by the Fed, oil dip a mixed blessing & more

By Dominic Toms

The US S&P 500 lost almost 12 per cent yesterday, following savage selling on European bourses earlier in the day. On to today's market developments and the FTSE 100 has been up and down as confusion and panic weighs heavily in investors for another session. James Norrington takes a look at how the Fed's latest move spooked the markets.

And in these crashing markets Algy Hall goes looking for genuine value. This stock screen did outperform the market over the past 12 months. At the time of writing this means a painful fall of 10.3 per cent in absolute terms versus 14.4 per cent from the FTSE All-Share but why take a look at six stocks that pass the screen's tests this year? Click here to read this week's column.

Meanwhile, the fall in the oil price would normally be good for western economies – it should raise our real incomes and hence spending, but these are not normal times, says Chris Dillow. Every silver lining has a cloud and as if we weren't currently faced with enough gloom, with this oil price Chris has spotted several more clouds in the horizon.

More on Shares

  1. How to invest in the Northern Powerhouse

  2. Sirius shareholder rebellion fails, shock & awe response to coronavirus, new Trader column & more

  3. Hunting for a shale alternative

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  2. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Finding quality shares in the rubble

    Alpha

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Markets fall further, Aston Martin, IAG & more

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Fed panics, markets tumble again

More on Shares

Shares 

How to invest in the Northern Powerhouse

With increased investment expected in the North, is now the time to buy in?

How to invest in the Northern Powerhouse

Shares 

Sirius shareholder rebellion fails, shock & awe response to coronavirus, new Trader column & more

Shares 

Hunting for a shale alternative

Hunting for a shale alternative
SELL

Shares 

The world's hottest shares: part 1

The world's hottest shares: part 1

Shares 

Mind the gap

Mind the gap

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now