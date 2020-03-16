News & Tips: Markets fall further, Aston Martin, IAG & more

Shares in London's main indices have taken a further tumble this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Global equity benchmarks are in full sell-off mode as the near-complete shutdown of Europe gathers pace and markets largely shrug off the Federal Reserve's monetary easing as well as a globally-coordinated central bank effort to ease dollar liquidity. Make no mistake, what the Federal Reserve did last night was remarkable, but the global economy is grinding to a halt – no amount of central bank liquidity can contend with that.' For Neil's full article click here.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register