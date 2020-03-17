ContourGlobal powers on

When economists talk of the massive present shock to demand, they often talk in aggregate terms. People still need to eat, after all. The effects on electricity demand are likely to be more uneven, although the portfolio of power plants operated by ContourGlobal (GLO) have so far been unaffected.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe