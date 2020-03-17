Gamesys looks worth a bet

With betting giants fretting over their exposure to sports events cancelled due to the coronavirus, bingo-led gambling operator Gamesys (GYS) currently appears a relatively safe punt for investors. The re-formatted group came into being following a £490m reverse takeover of assets by PJ Group (owner of the JackpotJoy brand). The deal included Gamesys' technology platform and content studios, but not its Virgin-branded sportsbook.

