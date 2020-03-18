Ferrexpo numbers overshadowed by Covid-19 and Zhevago

Ferrexpo (FXPO) has delayed its final dividend declaration for 2019 amidst a European slowdown brought on by Covid-19. The iron ore pellet producer had already had a bumpy ride before the pandemic, with 50.3 per cent shareholder and chief executive-on-ice Kostyantin Zhevago still a target for Ukrainian authorities over allegations related to his former bank.
