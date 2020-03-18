Judges Scientific still short on acquisitions

Judges Scientific’s (JDG) business model is predicated on a ‘buy-and-build’ acquisitions strategy in the scientific instruments field. But 2019 saw the group make just one purchase – Moorfield Nanotechnology for £2.3m in December. Sales growth was overwhelmingly organic, with revenue from North America and ‘China and Hong Kong’ up 17 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.
