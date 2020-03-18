MenuSearch

News & Tips: market rout continues, Morrison, Royal Mail & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London subsided again, with the FTSE100 threatening to dip below the 5,000 level again. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Stocks are weaker, with European equities extending losses through the morning session to trade down 5 per cent on the day. US futures are limit down again after yesterday's bounce on Wall St. The FTSE 100 broke down at the near term trend support around 5100 and is now testing and holding 5000 but could test 4900 if the US sessions turns south. The SPY S&P 500 was down 7.3 per cent pre-market, giving us our best indication of what looks set to be another day of turmoil on Wall Street. The 7 per cent circuit breaker could easily be triggered again.' For Neil's latest column, click here. 

